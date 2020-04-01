Farsoon Flight 3D printing technology used to print protective cover parts for underwater ROV

× Expand Farsoon QYSEA ROV

Remote operated vehicle (ROV) manufacturer QYSEA Technology has deployed Farsoon’s Flight additive manufacturing technology to produce protective covers for one of its latest products.

The FIFISH V6 is an omni-directional compact underwater ROV equipped with a 4K UHD camera, a circular motor and 3D printed protective covers for its smart vector thrusters. It is used to explore and record large bodies of water with an operator controlling the device from shore.

With a dive depth of 100m, the device needed to be able to withstand the intense nature of aquatic environments, while QYSEA also wanted to cut down the design and development time. Working with service bureau WeNext, Farsoon’s Flight HT 403P platform was deployed to additively manufacture more than 30,000 covers for the vector thrusters throughout 2019, at a rate of 150 parts per build. Farsoon’s FS3300PA-F material was used to produce the components, which required good durability and mechanical strength.

The partners said they achieved reductions in cost per part by around 80% – injection moulds for the design iteration phase alone would have cost more than $50,000 – while also being able to reduce the development cycle from 30 days to fewer than seven. Additionally, the companies have suggested an increase in throughput, improved accuracy and feature resolution, while also passing collision and fatigue tests and allowing QYSEA to explore more complex designs.

“3D printing technology offers infinite possibilities for future underwater ROV innovation,” commented Ms. Li, Deputy General Manager of QYSEA. “Farsoon’s Flight technology opened our eyes to a new level of advanced production speed, optimal yield and freedom of customisation. Now, we have full confidence to achieve faster development and additive series production at an economical cost.”

Farsoon launched its Flight laser sintering technology at TCT Asia 2019. The technology utilises a fibre laser to help increase the printing speeds, with a powerful optical system and unique scanning algorithms helping to maintain the quality of parts.