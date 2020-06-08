Fast Radius and Axial3D announce anatomical model 3D printing partnership

× Expand Axial3D fast radius

Digital manufacturing service provider Fast Radius has partnered with Axial3D to provide a model-to-print service to North American hospitals.

The new service combines Fast Radius’ 3D printing capacity with Axial3D’s Digital Imagine and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) segmentation software. It aims to give clinicians across the United States, Canada and Mexico to harness high-quality surgical plans developed by the capabilities of 3D imagine and 3D printing at quick speeds.

After conducting scans of the patient, the data will be harnessed to produce a 3D image which will then be pushed through a 3D printing system to deliver. A patient-specific anatomical model within 48 hours. These printed models will allow doctors to hold in their hands an exact replica of a patient’s organ, for example, giving them greater insights into the patient’s anatomical detail.

The pair believe the increased quality and speeds of the models and their delivery will be of enhanced importance as healthcare centres and hospitals begin to restart surgical services which were originally scheduled prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The partnership between Fast Radius and Axial3D comes at a critical time for healthcare institutions. We are now able to support surgeons and hospitals in the US minimise the impact of COVID-19 as they endeavour to return elective surgery capacity,” commented Roger Johnson, CEO at Axial3D.

“Our mission at Fast Radius is to help companies make new things possible that advance the human condition,” added Lou Rassey, CEO at Fast Radius. “Partnering with Axial3D to make these surgical models will have a great impact on patient care. It’s work we’re proud to do.”