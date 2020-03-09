FELIXprinters' BIOprinter now commercially available

× Expand Felixprinters bioprinter

FELIXprinters has announced its BIOprinter is now commercially available after launching the product last autumn.

The bioprinting system is built on the same chassis as the company’s Pro 3, L and XL desktop fused filament fabrication machines and was developed with the technical support of training4crm and the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the financial backing of the European Union Horizon 2020 Programme.

FELIXprinters suggests the BIOprinter is suitable for medical, scientific and research applications and to this end has ensured the inclusion of features like syringe cooling, print bed cooling, easy syringe positioning. It boasts dual printheads, which have a modular design for easy changeovers, are easily sterilisable to reduce the risk of contamination and facilitate the printing of different bio-inks at the same time; automatic bed levelling to ensure the first layer is deposited properly; and a highly precise motor to help deliver better dosage of materials and more accurate material flow.

“The BIOprinter consists of an adaptable and flexible ecosystem to ensure that it can meet a wide range of researchers’ needs without generating unnecessary costs,” commented Wilgo Feliksdal, co-founder of FELIXprinters. “One major advantage is the source control system which enables the user to use standard slicing software and make changes themselves if needed. Also, syringes are not restricted to expensive brand=specific or in-house produced products that essentially drive up operating costs. The machine instead has been designed to use a standard 5ml syringe and standardised petri dishes and culture plates so there are no limitations on auxiliary parts and materials.”

FELIXprinters has received CE certification for the BIOprinter and is already processing pre-orders of the machine.