FELIXprinters to launch new high-temperature 3D printers

× Expand FELIXprinters to launch first high-temp 3D printer model.

Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer FELIXprinters has announced plans to launch a high-temperature machine series to enable 3D printing with a greater range of advanced, engineering-grade materials.

Expanding on the FELIX PRO L and XL polymer extrusion printers launched last year, the company’s co-founder Wilgo Feliksdal said the forthcoming printers were developed following a tender from an unnamed multinational client to explore the potential for a series of high-temp machines. Now, FELIXprinters says these new systems are just “weeks from commercial use” and Feliksdal adds that the company is “geared up to produce these in large batches through Q2 and Q3.”

3D printers capable of reaching higher temperatures open up capabilities of printing with advanced, functional materials such as polycarbonate and polypropylene filaments. FELIXprinters first high-temp printer will feature a build volume of 600 x 600 x 600 mm, customised print head and a temperature compatibility between 100-400 °C. The machine also features a secure enclosure to better control the build chamber’s environment and HEPA filter to minimise emissions. FELIXprinters believes these features will enable users to create parts for more practical applications such as rapid prototyping in industries like aerospace, architecture, engineering, and design.

Commenting on how the business has continued its product development and navigated challenges surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic, Co-Founder of FELIXprinters, Guillaume Feliksdal commented: “There is no doubt that we are in unprecedented times, and we like many companies operating in the 3D printing space are having to adapt our ways of working as we begin to defeat the coronavirus, and we are delighted that despite everything we have successfully developed our high temperature solutions. In many ways, the 3D printing sector is unique in that it is likely to see an upswing in attention as globally, companies begin to reassess and localise their supply chains."