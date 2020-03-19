Fortify launches material handling module ahead of 3D printing platform shipments

Fortify The FLUX ONE printer features CKM and Fluxprint modules.

Fortify has announced the launch of a material handling module as it prepares to commence shipping of its Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) 3D printing platform this summer.

The Continuous Kinetic Mixing (CKM) system has been designed to ensure the reinforcing fibre and additive particles within its photopolymer materials stay uniformly distributed, while also mitigating sedimentation and aggregation. It sees resin and additives blended together, with material being recirculated, and heated as required, throughout a printing process that already applies a magnetic field across the build area to align fibres in layers.

CKM functionality has been added to facilitate high-performance applications and make sure 3D printed components maintain the mechanical performance and electrical and thermal properties that manufacturers have become used to.

DCM technology, along with the CKM module, has already been deployed by Alpha Precision Group to manufacture metal injection moulding tooling. The printed component is reinforced with ceramic fibres and is said to be able to withstand the extreme temperatures and pressures involved in the moulding process.

“For years our customers have been asking us for a better way to prototype parts with our production metal injection moulding process. Speed, dimensional accuracy, and production intent processes are critical for our customers’ development efforts,” commented Chris Aiello, Technical Sales Manager at Alpha Precision Group. “Fortify finally showed us a tooling solution that holds up to our MIM process and checks all the boxes for our customers’ requirements.”

Supported by more than $12 million dollars in seed funding and Henkel’s materials science expertise, Fortify is to begin rolling out its DCM technology to more customers this summer. The company believes its FLUX ONE 3D printing platform, supplemented by the CKM and Fluxprint magnetic alignment modules, will go on to solve many problems in a variety of vertical markets.

“Developing Continuous Kinetic Mixing was an integral part of Fortify’s strategy,” said Fortify CEO Josh Martin. “We’re excited to incorporate this material handling module with our Fluxprint process to solve the application challenges of our customers. Our team takes a comprehensive approach to developing additive solutions. In addition to advanced hardware and software systems, Fortify innovates within materials science to process viscous, heavily loaded polymers. This new class of material is well-suited for high-performance applications.”