Gardner Aerospace acquires additive manufacturing service provider FDM Digital Solutions

Additive manufacturing service provider FDM Digital Solutions has been acquired by global manufacturer Gardner Aerospace.

FDM’s polymer 3D printing capabilities will be integrated into the Gardner Technology Centre, a new business unit being set up to focus on research and development of advanced technologies.

Gardner operates across several locations around the world to serve aerospace OEMs as a Tier 1 supplier. Partners include the likes of Airbus, Gulfstream, Bombardier, Embraer, Rolls-Royce, GKN, Collins Aerospace and Safran. With the purchase of Burnley-based FDM Digital Solutions, Gardner brings in additive manufacturing expertise which has been applied in the automotive, medical, motorsport and aerospace markets – one notable instance in the latter industry is this carbon fibre wing repair kit, produced with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology.

Harnessing this additive manufacturing capability – FDM also boasts fused filament fabrication technology – Gardner has moved to set up a division that will look to conduct further research and develop more solutions with advanced technologies.

“Gardner Aerospace is breaking new ground in terms of technology,” said Dominic Cartwright, CEO of Gardner Aerospace. “The acquisition of FDM and the creation of our new Technology Centre business unit provides is with the perfect opportunity to expand our technical knowledge, R&D capability and product offering, and aligns us with our customers’ growing expectations on innovative solutions, continuous improvement and cost competitiveness. The role of 3D printing within manufacturing is constantly expanding and this newly acquired additive layer manufacturing capability complements Gardner’s long-standing capabilities as a producer of metallic detailed parts and sub-assemblies.”