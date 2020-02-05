GoPrint3D to distribute Essentium High Speed Extrusion 3D printing platform throughout UK & Ireland

× Expand Essentium HSE GoPrint3D Cyprien Decouty, Essentium Channel Sales Manager for EMEA with James Blackburn, Sales Director, GoPrint3D.

Essentium’s High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printing series will be distributed throughout the UK and Ireland by GoPrint3D after a partnership was announced.

GoPrint3D, a reseller of 3D printing products from HP, Markforged, EnvisionTEC, Roboze and Ultimaker, will offer the complete range of Essentium’s HSE 180 S portfolio, including the high- and low-temperature models. The company will also provide planning, installation, training and support services.

Essentium’s HSE technology is powered by a high-speed motion system, equipped with a high-temperature, jewel-tip nozzle and boasts a build volume of 740 x 510 x 650 mm, while a comprehensive materials portfolio includes high-temperature grades, low-friction materials, a flame retardant TPU and several general-purpose filaments.

The partners believe combining these capabilities with GoPrint3D’s market expertise will enable many companies in the UK and Ireland to deploy additive manufacturing at ‘industrial scales’.

“We’re excited to bring the Essentium HSE 3D printing platform to the UK and Irish markets. We know there is pent up demand for economically viable AM solutions that deliver industrial-scale without compromise,” commented James Blackburn, Sales Director at GoPrint3D. “Together, with our unique approach to providing tailored training, engineering services, maintenance contracts and fast response times, we believe this partnership will help our UK and Irish customers across aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, electronics, contract manufacturing, oil & gas and industrial equipment (tooling) sectors unlock the enormous benefits of AM at scale.”

“Despite the important potential of industrial-scale AM, many UK and Irish companies lack the know-how, resources and confidence to adopt the technology as an integral part of their manufacturing process,” offered Cyprien Decouty, Channel Sales Manager, Essentium EMEA. “Together with GoPrint3D, we will smash through these barriers to help manufacturers achieve far reaching economic, innovation and competitive advantage through AM at scale. We are thrilled to partner with GoPrint3D, who has a phenomenal track record of providing the best-in-class training, application engineering and support.”