H.C. Starck Tantalum & Niobium to operate under TANIOBIS brand

Metal powder company H.C. Starck Tantalum & Niobium has announced it will operate under a new TANIOBIS brand from July.

The brand is a subsidiary of Japanese non-ferrous resources and materials manufacturer JX Nippon Mining & Metals, which acquired H.C. Starck Tantalum & Niobium (Ta&Nb) back in 2018, and will focus on the production of high-quality materials, powders, and alloys based on tantalum and niobium. All H.C. Starck Ta&Nb sites in Germany, Japan, Thailand and the U.S. will continue to operate when the change comes into effect on July 1st.

“Our new name is a combination of the two key raw materials used in our production operations, tantalum and niobium,” Masakazu Kanzaki, Vice Chairman & CEO at H.C. Starck Ta&Nb explained. “The characters ‘i’ and ‘s’ at the end stand for ‘innovative solutions’. That’s our personal promise of quality to our customers, underscoring the central role of innovation in our future approach.”

H.C. Starck Ta&Nb has 60 years of experience in the development and production of materials based on rare tantalum and niobium ores, which the company processes into high-performance tailored powders, including those for additive manufacturing. Though rare, these materials are used in a range of everyday products such as tantalum electrolytic capacitors for advanced microelectronics in mobile phones, computers and automotive engineering, while niobium can be found in products such as aircraft turbines where its ductile, oxidation- and corrosion-resistant properties can enhance efficiency, safety, and performance.

For additive manufacturing, the spherical nature of these powders makes them highly suitable for commonly used 3D printing processes, particularly in healthcare where H.C. Starck Ta&Nb has become a leader in the development of biocompatible alloys for the production of patient-specific 3D printed implants.