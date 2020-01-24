HP teams with New Balance and Superfeet to deliver custom 3D printed insoles

× Expand New Balance x Superfeet insoles HP teams with New Balance and Superfeet to offer custom 3D printed insoles.

HP has announced it is working with major sportswear brand New Balance and insole specialist Superfeet to deliver customised 3D printed footwear for consumers.

Using HP’s Fitstation platform to gather personal biometric data, the collaboration will enable customers at select New Balance stores in North America to purchase personalised insoles which are produced on-demand using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology.

“Together with partners like Superfeet we are helping the world’s leading footwear companies take full advantage of digital manufacturing, create innovative designs, improve workflows, and deliver individualised products,” said Philipp Jung, General Manager & Global Head of Vertical Industries & End-to-End Applications, 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing, HP Inc. “Improving efficiency, enabling sustainable impact and expanding production applications is critical to transforming industries. From consumers to elite college and professional athletes, we are committed to work with our partners and customers to deliver game changing footwear.”

John Rauvola, CEO and President of Superfeet, Inc. added: “We share a vision to not only disrupt an industry, but to have a positive impact on people’s lives. HP innovation is critical to our ability to provide one-of-a-kind comfort and support for people around the world.”

HP is also working with other partners including safety footwear specialist Steitz Secura and 3D scanning company Volumental, whose technology is being used alongside the HP Fitstation to collect unique gait analysis data which forms the make up of each insole.

HP has been exploring the potential for 3D technologies in the footwear industry for a number of years through partnerships with Brooks Running Company to develop personalised running footwear, and the NFL to provide personalised footwear recommendations.

If you want to try it for yourself, the company will be demoing the Fitstation and a range of footwear examples at the ISPO Munich sports fair next week.