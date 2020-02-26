Impossible Objects announces 3D printing materials partnership and new customers

× Expand Impossible Objects' CBAM-2 composite 3D printing system.

Composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) company Impossible Objects is set to enhance its line-up of high-performance materials through a partnership with TIGER Coatings.

The collaboration with the global manufacturer of thermoset materials and high-quality surface solutions is said to further the development of thermoset-based 3D printed composites. Such materials are said to offer high strength-to-weight ratio which, when combined with the CBAM process, can deliver lightweight parts with a performance similar to that of metals. Additional benefits include the ability to retain shape at high temperatures, high chemical resistance, dimensional stability, and flame-retardancy.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Impossible Objects to unlock the potential of what was once considered an unworkable material,” said Dr. Clemens Steiner, Chief Executive Officer at TIGER. “By leveraging Impossible Objects’ CBAM technology, more industries than ever before can reap the benefits of thermoset composites through 3D printing.”

The new materials will join carbon fiber and fiberglass sheets paired with PEEK, PA 6, PA 12, and most other thermoplastics on Impossible Objects list of CBAM compatible materials. The technology is said to produce parts up to ten times faster than conventional 3D printing systems with the latest CBAM-2 model capable of printing sheets now up to 12 x 12 inches in size.

“From shoes to aircraft, 3D printing will completely transform manufacturing across industries,” said Bob Swartz, Founder and Chairman at Impossible Objects. “Our collaboration with TIGER demonstrates the key advantages of our CBAM process, including faster speed, better material properties, and a wider range of materials along with better dimensional accuracy.”

The announcement coincides with the news that two new customers, The Rochester Institute of Technology and Thinking Robot Studios, have adopted Impossible Objects' CBAM-2 machines for use in multifunctional 3D printing R&D and orthopaedic solutions respectively. The company also added that Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research has begun initial steps in utilising the technology to design and test composite aerospace parts and prototypes.