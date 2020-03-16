× Expand PRESSMAN Intech Additive Solutions launches two new metal 3D printers

India-based Intech Additive Solutions has announced the launch of its iFusion series of metal 3D printing systems.

The company, formerly known as Intech DMLS and backed financially by DMG Mori, is bringing two new additive manufacturing machines to market. Its iFusion SF1 is a small format system, designed for R&D laboratories, universities, institutions and academies, while the iFusion LFMulti is a larger platform with multi laser capability and ‘extensive features’ making it suitable for industrial use.

Since 2012, Intech Additive Solutions has been serving a host of markets, including aerospace, automotive and medical, with its metal additive manufacturing equipment. With this latest series of machines, designed and built at the company’s headquarters in Bangalore, the company is enhancing that service to industry.

“The iFusion series of Metal 3D Printers, based on the Selective Laser Melting technology and the first of its kind in India, are designed for high precision, stability, reliability and to deliver unmatched performance with higher build rates,” commented Sridhar Balaram, MD & CEO of Intech Additive Solutions. “These cost-effective machines are part of Intech’s 3D eco system with software bundled in for machine parameter optimisation and build process being sold as a package. The overall target of Intech is to reduce the cost of acquisition, cost of operations and first time right with a quick go to market.

“These machines are a culmination of more than 30,000 man hours of research, development and innovation spread over the past 36 months. We have 3D printed more than 800 parts for a variety of industries in different materials. Along with our in-house developed software AMOptoMet and the upcoming AMBuilder, we aim to create a full-fledged eco system for Additive Manufacturing fuelling the industrialisation of AM in India.”