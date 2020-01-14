Keppel Offshore & Marine receives Lloyd's Register certification to 3D print offshore grade steel parts

SIMTech LAAM

Keppel Offshore & Marine has received Lloyd’s Register (LR) Certification to additively manufacture offshore grade steel with a 3D printing technology from Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech).

The certification was granted after assessing Keppel O&M’s production processes, from design to post-processing and testing. Partnering with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and SIMTech’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the company will now begin to 3D print high-value steel parts for the marine industry with the latter’s Laser Aided Additive Manufacturing (LAAM) process.

Keppel O&M has been working with NTU Singapore and SIMTech for nearly four years to refine the additive manufacturing of steel components. NTU researchers have carried out rigorous testing on over 50 specimens of 3D printed offshore grade steel, assessing their material yield, tensile, elongation, fatigue and toughness properties against ASTM requirements. Meanwhile, SIMTech’s A*STAR has been working to develop LAAM, a material deposition process which utilises a high energy laser beam. The process is said to boast high precision of deposited material in terms of geometry and dimension, precise control of heat input and the ability to achieve refined grain size and tailored microstructure top ensure excellent wear and corrosion resistance.

With process, materials and LR certification now in place, Keppel O&M is expecting reduce project lead times, alleviate resource constraints and reduce the carbon footprint associated with its manufacturing practices.

“This certification is the first step for us to produce high-value components essential to the offshore and marine structures,” commented Aziz Merchant, Executive Director, Keppel Marine & Deepwater Technology. “Additive manufacturing will speed up production times which in turn can help bring projects to completion much quicker. We are pleased to work with NTU and SIMTech since 2016 on developing additive manufacturing technology and the LR certification shows that the components we produce using this method are safe and fit for purpose – something that is paramount to our business.”

“It’s great to see how additive manufacturing can bring such positive benefits, not only to the businesses we’re working with, but to their customers too,” added Hussain Quraishi, Senior Consultant in LR’s Singapore Advisory Centre. “Additive manufacturing is a highly innovative technique that more and more companies are turning to in their drive to offer high-quality components for use in projects across a wide range of industries.”