Kingsbury adds GEFERTEC to metal additive manufacturing line-up

× Expand Additive manufacture of a component by WAAM using the integrated welding torch in a 5-axis GEFERTEC machine.

UK-based machine tool specialist Kingsbury has been appointed to distribute GEFERTEC GmbH metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems throughout the UK, Ireland and the Gulf.

The company, which already represents machines from AddUp and BeAM across its AM portfolio, says GEFERTEC's WAAM (wire arc additive manufacturing) will complement its existing powder-bed laser fusion offerings.

Richard Kingsbury, Managing Director of Kingsbury said: "There are tremendous advantages with WAAM. Chief amongst these is that standard MIG/MAG welding wire is used as the raw feedstock to create parts rapidly within a large build envelope. Such wire is relatively inexpensive and readily available in a wide range of metals.

"GEFERTEC's proprietary 3DMP technology, which is a CAD to layer-by-layer arc welding process on a machine platform controlled by the familiar Siemens 840D CNC, transforms our offering to customers."

Tobias Röhrich, CEO of GEFERTEC added: "We share with [Kingsbury] the same vision of a long-term cooperation and of offering our customers more than just hardware but efficient production solutions for quantities down to a batch size of one.

"With Kingsbury's expertise and passion for manufacturing, we will make the benefits of our award-winning 3DMP technology a success for customers in the UK, Ireland and the Gulf."

GEFERTEC's arc605 machine allows for the production of high density, metal components up to three cubic metres in size and up to three tonnes in weight. A near net shape is created from a CAD model by bead-on-bead melting and deposition of welding wire using heat generated by the electric arc. The component is then checked using a scanner mounted in the machine, followed by 3- or 5-axis milling or turning to achieve the required shape, surface finish and accuracy. It can also be used for the repair of worn parts or application of wear coatings.

Due to its wire feedstock, WAAM offers a wide range of material capabilities including the ability to print with any metal which can be welded or combine multiple materials in a single structure. The process is thought to be ideal for industries such as aerospace, especially for producing high quality titanium and nickel alloy parts, tool and mould making, the rail sector and job shops with small batch sizes.