Live blog: The latest 3D printing efforts against Covid-19

As many of us adjust to new routines and take extra precautions to look after the heath and wellbeing of our families and colleagues, we are all too familiar with the escalating nature of the coronavirus crisis.

The additive manufacturing (AM) sector is an interesting place to be amidst this pandemic. As governments and medical professionals call out for manufacturers to step up supply of equipment and devices such as ventilators and protective gear to help treat patients, AM companies have answered the call in their droves, citing speed of production and distributed manufacturing networks as key enablers. It's been almost impossible to keep up with the number of initiatives setup to help deliver these parts, and while it's unclear at this early stage how much of that has been put into action, or how that work is reaching those healthcare professionals working on the frontline, we're endeavouring to share as much as we can.

This will, of course, be a developing story so to keep you up to date with the latest news, consortiums, and calls to action, the TCT editorial will be regularly updating this blog with news on the 3D printing industry's response to this growing crisis.

23/03

SmileDirectClub invites medical companies into 3D printing facility

Clear aligner manufacturer SmileDirectClub has opened the doors of its 3D printing facility to medical supply companies and healthcare organisations to help combat COVID-19.

Working with these partners, the company hopes to assist in the production of additional medical face shields, respirator valves and other medical equipment. SmileDirectClub has a global HIPAA-trained contact centre team and is encouraging medical companies to contact them via resilience@smiledirectclub.com if interested in the offer.

“In times like these, it is incumbent on all of us to do what we can to help those in need however we can,” commented CEO David Katzman. “Reports of medical supply shortages are very concerning and we have the production capacity to help in the printing of plastic materials. Due to recent automations that increased our printing output capacity, we're able to easily add this production to our current clear aligner therapy lines.

“We urge any company or health organisation that could use additional production resources to reach out to us directly.”

Lithoz cancels Innovation Lab opening event

Lithoz has today decided to cancel the opening ceremony of the Lithoz Innovation Lab (LIL) originally scheduled for May 14th.

It comes amid movement restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The facility has been designed to enable collaboration between it’s in-house experts and users of its ceramic additive manufacturing technology, while also host training initiatives.

Lithoz says it hopes to host the event at another point in time and that customers will continue to receive suppliers and all machine deliveries will be carried out on time.

Stratasys to manufacture 5,000 full face shields by end of this week

× Expand Stratasys to print thousands of parts for full face shields.

Stratasys is donating its global 3D printing sources to provide thousands of disposable face shields for use by medical personnel.

In the U.S., the company has set itself a target of producing 5,000 face shields by Friday, at no cost to the recipients. This includes both a 3D-printed frame and a clear plastic shield that covers the entire face.

Stratasys said medical technology company Medtronic and Minneapolis-based Dunwoody College of Technology will provide support for the plastic shield material.

"We are humbled by the opportunity to help. We see additive manufacturing as an essential part of the response to the COVID-19 global epidemic," said Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif. "The strengths of 3D printing - be anywhere, print virtually anything, adapt on the fly - make it a capability for helping address shortages of parts related to shields, masks, and ventilators, among other things. Our workforce and partners are prepared to work around the clock to meet the need for 3D printers, materials, including biocompatible materials, and 3D-printed parts."

Stratasys has set up a page where organisations can request 3D printed products to help with the crisis, offer 3D printing capacity, or request 3D printers or material for medical- or safety-related purposes.

Stratasys also plans to support the CoVent-19 Challenge led by anaesthesiology residents of Massachusetts General Hospital, which is inviting engineers and designers to help develop a new rapidly deployable ventilator and other innovative solutions to the ventilator shortage.

× Expand Carbon 3D printed face shields. (Credit: Joseph DeSimone/Twitter)

Over in the U.S., Silicon Valley 3D manufacturing company Carbon says it is on hand with its network of contract manufacturing partners using its Digital Light Synthesis technology to print polymeric parts, and believes AM can help overcome the challenges of traditional supply chains, particularly in the face of shut-downs and global transportation disruptions. So far, the company has been developing designs for face shields and swabs for coronavirus test kits. Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Carbon's Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, cited Carbon’s cloud capabilities and engineering-grade materials as valuable assets in tackling the crisis and urged companies, governments, and others to reach out.

He told TCT: “Adaptable and diversified global supply chains are essential now and into the future as we confront major disruptions caused by pandemics or other significant events like earthquakes or hurricanes. For example, Carbon printers are all connected to the cloud, so when such a disruption occurs, even if one facility goes down, digital designs for parts can easily be shifted to and manufactured at another facility as needed. We are encouraged that manufacturing facilities that house Carbon printers, including facilities in Asia that were recently suffering some of the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, are back up and running.”

Full story here.

Materialises releases free 3D print file for hands-free door opener

× Expand Design for Materialise's hands-free door opener can be downloaded for free.

Materialise has designed a 3D printed hands-free door opener that makes it possible to open and close doors with your arm.

The 3D printed door opener can be attached to existing door handles without drilling any holes and features a paddle-shaped extension which allows people to open and close doors without using their hands, particularly valuable in environments where does must remain shut for safety reasons.

The first model can be attached to cylindrical handles but Materialise plans to introduce additional designs using different 3D printing technologies.

Anyone with access to a 3D printer can download the design for free and 3D print it locally in a matter of hours or order via the the i.materialise portal.https://www.materialise.com/en/hands-free-door-opener

"The power of 3D printing in combination with Materialise's three decades of 3D printing expertise made it possible to turn an idea into an innovative product in less than 24 hours," says Fried Vancraen CEO of Materialise. "By making the design available digitally, it can be produced on 3D printers everywhere and become available around the world in a matter of hours. In this case, we designed the product in Belgium and people in China, Europe or the U.S. can now 3D print the door opener locally."