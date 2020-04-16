Lubrizol TPU M95A 3D printing material passes skin sensitisation tests

Lubrizol TPU [Credit: Lubrizol]

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers has announced its ESTANE 3D TPU M95A powder has passed skin sensitisation and cytotoxicity tests in accordance with ISO 10993-5 and 10993-10.

The company believes this material will now become more valuable to manufacturers wishing to additively manufacture parts that require, or cannot avoid, contact with the skin.

In addition to its passing of the skin sensitisation tests, Lubrizol’s ESTANE 3D TPU M95A material is also said to be highly flexible, highly durable, resistant to impact and chemicals, and boasts high levels of energy rebound. The material is already commercially available and was the first TPU material to be certified on HP’s Jet Fusion 4200 series.

Lubrizol developed the material to enable applications of 3D printing in a number of sectors, including footwear, prosthetic and orthotic devices, and wearables for electronic devices, where the benefits of energy rebound and impact absorption are especially important. The company has also highlighted the potential for the material to now assist in addressing the current PPE shortages.

“After first developing a new innovative TPU powder for use with the market-leading HP 3D printing platform, it is a great step forward for this material to pass this skin sensitivity testing protocol,” commented Lubrizol’s Global Commercial 3D Printing Lead David Pascual.

“This will benefit product designers who are developing applications that require skin contact including personal protection devices so urgently needed right now to protect responders and caregivers fighting the COVID-19 battle. TPU’s versatility, durability and barrier properties bring value in these vital applications.”