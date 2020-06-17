Ultimaker users can now print parts with Lubrizol TPU materials

× Expand Lubrizol Ultimaker

Three Lubrizol thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials have been made available on the Ultimaker Marketplace.

Through its dozens of materials partners, Ultimaker offers a range of polymer materials for use on its portfolio of fused deposition modelling (FDM) 3D printing materials. Users of Ultimaker printers will now have access to Lubrizol’s ESTANE 3D TPU F94A-055 OR HH PL, ESTANE 3DP TPU 98A and ESTANE 3DP TPU F70D materials.

With their respective capabilities, the three materials promise to enable Ultimaker users to tackle a range of challenges. The TPU F94A-055 OR HH PL material is a durable grade with higher temperature performance; the TPU 98A boasts excellent mechanical properties with low warpage and shrinkage and high clarity; while the TPU F70 is flexible in low temperatures and provides UV stability and high transparency.

“Lubrizol’s grades open the door for a great deal of possibilities for end-users printing with TPU; varying from outdoor parts with cold flexibility, to parts that require long-term heat performance,” commented Bart van As, Materials Product Manager at Ultimaker. “Filaments made from Lubrizol’s ESTANE 3D TPU are among the softest and most flexible materials that can be printed on Ultimaker 3D printers.”

“We’re very committed to making TPU materials with easy to process and consistent properties available via the Ultimaker Material Alliance Programme to provide long-term and sustainable solutions to all end-users,” commented David Pascual, Lubrizol’s Global 3DP Marketing Manager. “By focusing on differentiation, our goal is to attract new applications and help increase adoption of Ultimaker 3D printers.”