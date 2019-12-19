LulzBot 3D printer operations move to Fargo with FAME 3D

Manufacturing operations for LulzBot 3D printers are being relocated from Loveland, Colorado to Fargo, North Dakota following the company’s acquisition.

Last month, a limited-liability corporation Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment (FAME 3D) setup by two long-time Fargo entrepreneurs, stepped in and acquired all assets of Aleph Objects, the firm behind the popular desktop 3D printer brand, after it announced back in October it had laid off 91 of its 113 staff due to cash flow problems.

The move to Fargo was announced yesterday by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum who described LulzBot as a “world leader in 3D printing” and spoke about the potential for the technology in the manufacturing sector.

Gov. Burgum, said: “If you think you understand 3D printing because you saw one of these two or three or four years ago, you’re not understanding how this is going to change everything.”

Of the original 22 Aleph Objects staff which remained on board after initial layoffs, 13 will move to the new location where FAME 3D is said to opening up at least 50 new jobs across light assembly, customer service and support.

FAME 3D is said to be continuing LulzBot’s open source legacy and product advancements and continues to support the LulzBot TAZ Workhorse, TAZ Pro, and Mini 2 3D printers.