MAPAL to introduce metal 3D printed bell cutting tools at MACH 2020

MAPAL MAPAL cutting tool 3d printing MAPAL's 3D printed bell cutting tool.

MAPAL is to introduce its new additively manufactured bell tools at this year’s MACH trade fair in April.

The company has been harnessing 3D printing technology to enhance the performance of its products for some time and will showcase its latest tooling innovation in the spring. In particular, MAPAL highlights the ability to reduce weight without compromising the strength and integrity of its tooling components as the reason for implementing metal additive manufacturing.

Bell tools are frequently used in the hydraulic and automotive sectors where they are used for the external machining of hose connections on turbochargers where precision is of the utmost importance. MAPAL leveraged the selective laser melting process and modified the internal design of its bell tool to shed 30% of the component’s weight and optimise its cooling channels so cutting fluid is delivered to the cutting area via the most efficient route. The printed tool body has also been machined to provide a precise platform for PCD inserts to be brazed into place and cut to shape with a laser. MAPAL’s bell cutting tool is said to have enabled customers to improve productivity by up to 50%, while the life of the tool is up 40%.

With additively manufactured cutting tools, MAPAL believes reliable chip breaking and optimal machining performance is a necessity. Accompanying its 3D printed bell tools at MACH will be newly developed inserts for the chip guiding during the fine machining steel, where long chips can be detrimental to the machining process and surface finishes.

MAPAL MAPAL cutting tool metal 3d printing Honeycomb structure inside MAPAL's additively manufactured bell cutting tool.

Thanks to new design with special geometry that has been optimised through FEM analysis and a practical testing process, MAPAL can ensure chips are broken easily, reducing the amount of disruption in manufacturing workflows. MAPAL says the chip guiding stage is compatible with all indexable inserts with AS leads and the new chip guiding inserts are available with a wide variety of coatings to support the machining of a vast selection of material types.

MAPAL will showcase its new 3D printed bell cutting tools and chip guiding inserts at MACH 2020 in Hall 18, Stand 330 between April 20-24.