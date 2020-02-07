Markforged 3D printing platform achieves ISO 27001 security certification

× Expand Markforged achieves ISO 27001 Certification. (Credit: Markforged)

Carbon fibre and metal 3D printer manufacturer Markforged has announced it has achieved ISO 27001 Certification – so far, the only additive manufacturing platform to do so.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) which ensures organisations have established a framework of business and IT processes to help identify, manage, and reduce risks. The certification applies to Markforged’s hardware and Eiger cloud and fleet management software, which were proven to meet rigorous international standards in privacy, confidentiality and integrity.

“We believe that every product and engineering decision we make has a security component to it, and our customers and their data are at the centre,” said David Benhaim, CTO, CISO, Markforged. “We are setting the standard for additive manufacturing, and our strategic investment in maintaining a robust security program and completion of this internationally recognized certification process demonstrates our steadfast commitment to security and the protection of our customers’ data.”

Markforged’s says this certification highlights its commitment to adhering to best practices through repeatable processes such as data transmission, storage, logging, access controls, operations, cryptography, management of third parties, incident management, and tracking of threats. The news will bring a heightened sense of confidence in Markforged’s technology, particularly for customers working with highly sensitive data and security requirements, in adopting additive manufacturing across their applications whether that’s in the military and defence sector or top secret research and development.