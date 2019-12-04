Markforged names Shai Terem as President and Chief Operating Officer

× Expand Markforged series c funding

Markforged has announced the appointment of Shai Terem as its first President and Chief Operating Officer.

The carbon fibre and metal 3D printer manufacturer says Tarem, formerly of Kornit Digital and Stratasys, will oversee both the company’s day-to-day operations and go-to-market and company strategy, reporting directly to Markforged Co-founder and CEO Greg Mark.

“Shai packs the one-two punch of being an experienced leader in our industry and driven by a commercial mindset,” said Mark. “He shares our vision for a digital manufacturing revolution, yet also has the practical expertise to help our customers, partners, and employees bring additive manufacturing to the masses. We are a stronger, smarter team with him on board, and I look forward to the many contributions he’ll make to bring predictable and profitable growth to Markforged and help us evolve to the next stage as a company.”

Shai Terem, President and COO of Markforged (Credit: Twitter @Markforged)

Terem joins Markforged from Kornit Digital, a digital printing company specialising in textiles, where he served as President of the Americas region and spearheaded the company’s relocation and successful growth of customer satisfaction rates without sacrificing profitability. Previously, Tarem spent four years in various roles at Stratasys including increasing leadership in product marketing, channel enablement, finance & operations.

“Markforged is unmatched when it comes to customer satisfaction and true love for its product,” said Terem. “The 3D printing space has evolved considerably, but Markforged is the only true leader in taking manufacturing into the future. I’m thrilled to join this talented team and help further disrupt the way additive manufacturing solutions enable industries to get to the next level of innovation and efficiency.”

This year Markforged announced an 82 million USD Series D round of funding and has since opened its first European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, a new office space to support the expansion of its software and AI teams, and a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Billerica, Massachusetts to address the demand for materials.