Markforged receives investment from In-Q-Tel to support 3D printing supply to US government

Markforged has received investment from not-for-profit organisation In-Q-Tel to further support its work with US government departments.

In-Q-Tel has invested in dozens of companies who work with the US government to supply artificial intelligence, materials, sensors, data and analytic technologies to support the endeavours of the 15 federal agencies. Markforged has been working with the US government for a number of years and last year announced Carahsoft Technology Corp as its master government aggregator.

The additive manufacturing vendor says it has hundreds of its composite and metal printing platforms in operation at several US military branches across three continents. Markforged has delivered to market a portfolio of composite machines, which can print thermoplastics reinforced with carbon fibre, fibreglass and Kevlar, as well as the Metal X, which supports a number of stainless and tool steel grades, Inconel 625 and, as of last week, pure copper. The US’s military branches have deployed Markforged’s 3D printing technology in field operations and for machinery repair and tool creation.

In order to support Markforged in its supply of additive manufacturing technology to the government, In-Q-Tel has struck a strategic investment agreement with the Boston-based firm.

“Markforged stands out as a leading innovator in additive manufacturing,” commented Clayton Williams, Technical Staff, Field Technologies at IQT. “We’re excited to begin this partnership with them to further our mission to support our government partners.”

“We’re excited to expand the reach of our solutions with IQT and continue to push the bounds of what’s possible in additive manufacturing,” added Greg Mark, CEO and founder of Markforged. “Markforged makes it easy to build anything you can imagine, and that capability will empower the people in the Intelligence Community to fulfil their mission anywhere in the world.”