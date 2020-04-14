Midwest Prototyping installs RPS NEO800 stereolithography system & picks DSM as materials supplier

× Expand Midwest RPS

Midwest Prototyping has become the first company in the United States to install the RPS NEO800 stereolithography (SLA) platform.

The Wisconsin-based service bureau has also selected DSM as its prime materials supplier for the machine.

RPS’ NEO800 system is a large-format SLA machine that has been adopted by a host of manufacturers, service providers and universities throughout Europe. Applications of the platform include large and functional prototypes, prototype patterns and production parts, with the technology being harnessed in a variety of industries.

With Midwest Prototyping choosing to adopt the machine and bringing in DSM’s material expertise, the North American service bureau expects the NEO800 to a valuable asset.

“As MWP continues to reinvent the 3D printing service bureau, we pride ourselves on connecting our customers with innovative technologies; we’re thrilled to be first to bring the NEO800 to North America,” commented Steve Grundahl, President of Midwest Prototyping. “Its large build area and incredible print quality will bring an immediate value to our customers, while its intelligent design and modern interface will enhance our operation.”

“We are excited to see the growth of open system options for customers and the expansion of stereolithography technology,” offered Eric Romano, Global Product Manager at DSM Additive Manufacturing North America. “We’re pleased to be part of the important solution RPS’ NEO800 offers to the additive manufacturing market. The NEO800 is ideal for customers looking to build large-scale stereolithography applications.”

David Storey, Director at RPS, added: “Moving into the North American market is a key focus of the RPS development strategy. We have been very clear that we wanted to make this step with partners who share our commitment to service excellence and quality. RPS is moving into a new era and is committed to taking our state-of-the-art technology to new markets, working with trusted partners and we are very optimistic what the future holds for RPS on the international stage.”