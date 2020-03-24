Mimaki unveils 3DGD-1800 large format 3D printing system

× Expand Mimaki 3DGD-1800 Mimaki 3DGD-1800.

Mimaki has announced the launch of a new 3D printing system designed to facilitate large format sign and display applications.

The Mimaki 3DGD-1800 will be commercially available from April 1st 2020 and has been brought to market in a bid to ‘revolutionise’ how large objects are manufactured. It is able to produce objects of up to 1.8 metres tall in as little as seven hours, while an assembly-based design allows the user to print even larger designs.

Features of the new machine include Gel Dispensing Printing technology, which extrudes gel-type UV curable resin lineally, with LED UV light instantly curing it, and enables lamination speeds of up to 350mm in height per hour; dual-head configuration, which supports the simultaneous printing of two objects; and the ability to print support-free hollowed structures, which will reduce time and also open up the potential for interior illuminations.

The introduction of the 3DGD-1800 follows the launch of the company’s 3DUJ-553 platform in 2018 and broadens their reach across a number of vertical markets.

“Part of what makes our approach unique here at Mimaki is our dedication to being a Total Solutions Provider and, as such, we have ensured that even beyond the 3D printing stage, our Mimaki inkjet printers can then be utilised to add colour and décor, making created objects even more impressive and immensely versatile,” commented Bert Benckuysen, Senior Product Manager at Mimaki Europe. “With our unique vision, wealth of experience from across the print industry and unwavering commitment to innovation, we intend to lead the sign graphics industry in both two- and three-dimensional signages. The introduction of the new Mimaki 3DGD-1800 is a fantastic step forward in achieving this goal.”