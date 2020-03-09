MTC adds TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 metal additive manufacturing system

× Expand Sonstige 2017016MST_0024.jpg The TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 system is now readily available for use at the MTC.

The UK's Manufacturing Technology Centre has added a TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 metal 3D printing system to its National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM).

Located at the Coventry-based centre's new metal AM knowledge hub, which underscores the MTC's aerospace focused DRAMA project, the laser metal fusion (LMF) system is said to form a key part of the NCAM's metals offering.

"The idea behind installing the TRUMPF TruPrint 3000 is to showcase laser powder bed technology," explains Ross Trepleton, Chief Engineer at the MTC. "Our new innovation and knowledge hub for metal AM has only been open since October, but already we have a range of different AM platforms in place, the latest of which is the TruPrint 3000. We’re trying to demonstrate to industry the fundamental differences between the various AM technologies available on the market."

The medium-format machine is designed for series production of complex metal components up to 300 x 300 x 400 mm in size with a resolution between 20-150 μm. It comes fitted with a 500 W laser which offers a wavelength of 1,070 mm, and an adjustable focal diameter between 100-500 μm to allow for flexibility. Trepleton cited the machine's powder management system, which allows for build and supply cylinders to be quickly replaced to speed up set-up times and increase productivity, as key drivers for the acquisition.

With machine commissioning and training complete, Trepleton said the machine is now available for use by companies with an interest in metal AM. He added: "We have deliberately invested in high-end systems for each type of metal AM platform, to see how the technologies compare with each other. Those coming to use the machines will soon discover which works best for their particular application, ultimately helping to guide their investment decisions."

The TruPrint 3000 is the latest system to be installed at the MTC which already includes AM platforms from the likes of Renishaw, Nano Dimension, Digital Metal, and Stratasys.