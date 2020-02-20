Nano Dimension establishes electronics 3D printing HQ in U.S.

× Expand Nano Dimension Nano Dimension 3D printing Nano Dimension's DragonFly Pro 2020.

3D printed electronics machine manufacturer Nano Dimension has announced the establishment of new U.S. headquarters in South Florida.

The move comes in response to growing demand from customers and partners across the region which the company aims to better serve with a localised training and demonstration facility in Boca Raton, Florida. The site will also act as the Israeli company's main hub for sales, customer support, logistics and training for its electronics 3D printing systems, and as a new additive manufacturing electronic (AME) service facility for the manufacture of High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs).

"From here the company will launch our AME Service Bureau. There we shall convert digital electronic CAD/CAM files into sophisticated Hi-PEDs, ready to be installed in electronic assemblies and connected to electrical power," Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension, commented. "South Florida attracts our interest as it encompasses an attractive work environment and workforce, as well as being a central point between North America, Latin America and Europe. Our technical support and application engineering teams in South Florida will supply maintenance services to our customers, which includes defense contractors as well as the aerospace industry and other government agencies."

The new HQ will officially be in operation from 19th March, 2020 and follows a succession of growth for the company including a leadership change which saw Stern take over from former CEO Amit Dror. Last year, the company announced it had sold more than 50 of its DragonFly 2020 Pro and Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing 3D printers worldwide, 21 of which were sold in 2019 alone, and reported quarterly revenues of approximately 2.2 million, representing 32% growth year-over-year.