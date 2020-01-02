Nano Dimension appoints Ofir Baharav as Chairman of the Board after Avi Reichental resignation

Ofir Baharav Nano Dimension Ofir Baharav.

Nano Dimension has announced a new Chairman of the Board after Avi Reichental’s resignation from the company’s Board of Directors.

Ofir Baharav, formerly of Stratasys and XJet, replaced Reichental effective December 24th, 2019. It comes a few weeks after Nano Dimension revealed Yoav Stern as its new CEO and President, with Amit Dror taking the role of Customer Success Officer as of today.

The changes have come as Nano Dimension looks to build on its progress and continue its growth. Nano Dimension is the provider of the DragonFly 2020 electronics 3D printing platform, of which it has so far sold 50, with nearly 50% of sales coming in 2019 alone.

Baharav has served on the Board of Directors at Nano Dimension since 2015, while also working as a partner and executive at Stratus Venture Group. Prior to his work with Nano Dimension and Stratus, Baharav spent seven years as the CEO of XJet as the company worked to commercialise its NanoParticle Jetting technology and later 18 months as the VP of Products at Stratasys. At XJet, he helped raise over $60m in capital, and at Stratasys he was responsible for an R&D budget of around $120m and worked closely with customers like Intel and Toshiba. Earlier in his career, he led the growth of Optonics Inc as its President, overseeing the company’s expansion to 120 employees from four and generating over $100m in sales within five years.

As Baharav takes up a more hands-on role at Nano Dimension, he and his colleagues are hoping for similar impacts in the coming years.

“On behalf of the company, I thank Avi for his service and support as Nano Dimension was built into a global leader in additively manufactured electronics,” commented Dror. “Avi worked with us since April 2017 as we transformed and grew the company. We wish him the best success in his endeavours.”

“I am deeply grateful for the time I got to serve as Chairman of the Board of Nano Dimension through a period of innovation, product commercialisation and global expansion,” added Reichental. “I am pleased with the significant progress, which has been made to position the company for growth, and particularly with the strengthened leadership of the company. I have full confidence in Yoav, Ofir, Amit and the rest of the Nano Dimension team and I remain excited about the future of the company.”