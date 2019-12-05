Nano Dimension announces new President and CEO

Israel-based 3D printed electronics company Nano Dimension has announced the appointment of Yoav Stern as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

The move, effective of 2nd January 2020, sees Stern taking over from current CEO Amit Dror who will be assuming the role of Customer Success Officer while remaining on the company’s Board of Directors.

“As co-founder of the company, I am proud of our success in converting our cutting-edge vision into a successful product that is changing the way electronics are made,” said Dror, outgoing CEO. “While the company enjoys revenue growth, global recognition and increased adoption, I believe that we can do much better. After spending several months with Yoav, I concluded that he is the right person to lead us forward and have personally asked him to succeed me and realize the company’s full potential.”

Described as a “proven turnaround executive” by Nano Dimension’s Board Chairman Avi Reichental, Stern joins the team with a track record as CEO and Chairman in transitioning companies into scalable growth, and as an investor in advanced technology companies specialising in machine vision, fiber optics, defense-tech, communication solutions, aerospace, and homeland security. Reichental commented that Stern is “exactly what Nano Dimension needs at this stage”.

“I am excited to take the leadership rains of a company with Nano Dimension technology and market potential,” said Stern. “I believe that world leading high caliber customer engagement combined with the technology stack that Nano Dimension has already developed is unprecedented. Nano Dimension offers unique capability in jetting the conductive and dielectric materials and embedding high performance components such as capacitors and coax. It positions the company for the kind of exponential growth in digital electronics manufacturing that I fully intend to drive, mirroring the traction and revenue generation growth that the mechanical 3D printing industry is exhibiting.”

Earlier this year, Nano Dimension announced it had sold more than 50 of its DragonFly 2020 Pro and Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing 3D printers worldwide, 21 of which were sold in 2019 alone. Back in October, the company reported record quarterly revenues of approximately 2.2 million, representing 32% growth year-over-year.