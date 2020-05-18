Nanofabrica raises $4m as Microsoft backs Israeli 3D printing company

× Expand Idan Gil Nanofabrica tooling

Israel-based Nanofabrica has raised $4 million in a funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 funding arm.

Joining M12 in providing financial support to Nanofabrica are NextLeap Ventures and Alpha Capital. The company has now raised a total of $7m and intends to leverage this latest sum for research and development, while also expanding sales.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Jon Donner, Nanofabrica is bringing to market technology that has been designed to enable the printing of small components with high precision. Its patented process is based on Digital Light Processing and can achieve a one-micron resolution, while a 50 x 50 x 100 mm build volume can help to produce thousands of parts in a single run. The technology is being targeted at a number of industries, including the electronics and life sciences, and has been adopted, in one form or another, by more ‘dozens of global customers.’

Assessing the capacity of this technology to produce microelectronics, surgical device components, mould inserts and more, the likes of Microsoft and NextLeap Ventures, which has been set-up by current and former Intel employees, have moved to invest in the company.

“Nanoscale, precision manufacturing is a growing need for R&D organisations, as well as production-scale manufacturing companies,” commented M12 Partner Matthew Goldstein. “Nanofabrica has focused on serviceability and robustness to best serve their customers and enable digital mass manufacturing of precision parts.”

“At Intel, we worked for many years in an industry that manufactures precise parts by subtractive technologies. For this reason, we understand the strategic breakthrough that Nanofabrica brings with the ability of precision additive manufacturing,” offered Ido Lapidot, Partner at NextLeap Ventures. “We believe ion the leadership of the company and are delighted to be among their investors.”