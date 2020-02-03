Nanoscribe develops 3D printing material for biocompatible microstructures

Additive micro-fabrication specialist Nanoscribe GmbH has developed a new 3D printing material designed for the creation of biocompatible 3D microstructures for tissue engineering.

The new IP-Visio material is said to open up life science applications in the production of intricate, filigree micro-environments, mimicking realistic 3D cell cultures such as multi-cell scaffolds, that serve as supporting material to seed and study cells in 3D. The printing material is non-cytotoxic according to ISO 10993-5 and shows a very low autofluorescence. This property allows a clear view through the printed scaffolds which allows scientists to analyse cellular components and processes by means of fluorescence microscopy without interference of the printed structures.

Living cells experience a complex three-dimensional environment at the organ, tissue and cellular level down and below the micrometer scale. Compared to 2D cell structures currently used in research for cells, drug screening, and regenerative medicine, real 3D microstructures allow cells to interact with neighbouring cells, the extracellular matrix, and surrounding molecules.

Nanoscribe's 3D printing technology allows researchers to produce 3D micro-environments resembling the natural surrounding conditions of cells in the human body. The company's Two-Photon Polymerization technology has already been applied to examples of retinal tissue engineering, cancer research, and the first 3D-printed blood-brain barrier model for drug screening.