NewPro3D partners with Henkel to advance medical 3D printing applications

Canadian 3D printing company NewPro3D is working with chemical giant Henkel as part of its Open Materials Platform to develop new materials solutions for additive manufacturing (AM) at production scale.

The companies are focusing their efforts on the medical industry, combining Henkel’s materials experience with NewPro3D’s AM expertise to deliver new applications in anatomical modelling, prosthetics and more.

“We’re excited to work with NewPro3D to develop applications which can have a life-altering impact for so many people,” says Henkel’s Head of 3D Printing Materials, Sean Dsilva. “Our goal with additive manufacturing is to drive production at scale. While that’s a potential game-changer in all the markets we serve, perhaps nowhere is it more important than in the medical industry, where lives are literally at stake. It’s very gratifying for our team to play a small role in improving the outcome for those in need.”

NewPro3D is renowned for its fast digital light processing (DLP) technology known as Intelligent Liquid Interface. When used alongside Henkel’s photo-curing resins, the process is said to deliver the fast manufacture of medical devices and tools including hard and soft anatomical models for use in surgical planning and educational programs.

To showcase these capabilities, both companies will be exhibiting at the 2020 MD&M West Conference in Anaheim, CA next month where visitors will be able to see an anatomical model of an infant’s skull which served as an invaluable tool developing a treatment plan in treating a misalignment of the anterior mandible.

“3D models help surgeons and proceduralists get better context and therefore improve their planning and performance,” NewPro3D’s Chief Operating Officer, Gabriel Castanon commented. “3D printing should be looked at as a way to reduce risk and improve outcomes.”

NewPro3D announced the commercial availability of its NP1 platform last year following years of R&D and beta testing. In addition to Henkel, the company has also established a materials partnership with BASF to facilitate the production end-use parts in the medical and engineering markets.