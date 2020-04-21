Nexa3D and Henkel announce materials partnership and unveil new ABS 3D printing resin

× Expand Nexa 3d

Nexa3D and Henkel have announced their collaboration and unveiled a new ABS 3D printing resin developed from Loctite chemistry.

The 3843-xABS Black material is a high-performance, high modulus resin and is set to be the first of a range of materials to be developed and optimised for the NXE400 stereolithography platform.

Available immediately, the 3834-xABS Black is said to feature ‘excellent flexural and tensile’ physical properties and a ‘relatively high degree’ of elongation. With high green strength and heat deflection temperature, the material has been developed to cater for durable prototypes and production parts, with mechanical assemblies for automation machinery, brackets, levers and arms for manufacturing stations, and last mile transportation vehicle parts and assemblies among the suitable applications put forward by the partners.

With the collaboration set to continue, Nexa3D and Henkel are hoping to open up users of the NXE400 to a broader range of applications.

“We are pleased to partner with Nexa3D as our Loctite Industrial Product portfolio of PhotoPlastic and PhotoElastic materials are well suited for the high throughput of the NXE400 system,” commented Simon Mawson, Ph.D., Head of Additive Manufacturing at Henkel. “The Nexa3D team have a proven track record of delivering robust solutions and I am confident our combined partnership will deliver the production tools, materials and flexibility the industry demands.”

“Partnering with a great global powerhouse of the calibre of Henkel represents orders of magnitude of progress in our collective abilities to deliver additive manufacturing solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible with 3D printing for manufacturing,” added Avi Reichental, co-founder and CEO of Nexa3D. “We very much look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Henkel making industrial-scale 3D printing a reality for manufacturers around the world.”