Optomec appoints Alex Hodik as General Manager for Asia Pacific

Additive manufacturing leader Optomec has announced the appointment of Alex Hodik as General Manager for Asia Pacific.

The New Mexico-headquartered company, which manufactures metal and electronics 3D printing systems for the energy, life sciences and aerospace industries, has brought Hodik on to support operations and adoption of its Aerosol Jet and LENS technologies in the Asia-Pacific region.

With 14 years of experience in additive manufacturing, Hodik joins Optomec from BigRep Asia Pacific where he served as General Manager. Prior to that, Hodik held several roles at Stratasys including Territory Manager ANZ & Thailand, regional customer support management, and applications management.

In a press release, Optomec said Hodik has “wide-ranging expertise in a variety of additive manufacturing technologies and has earned a reputation for diligently supporting his customers in their quest to lower cost and improve quality with additive technology.”

Hodik commented: “Optomec is a pioneer and true innovator of industrial metal AM and printed electronics solutions. I am very excited to join the Optomec family and further expand our regional footprint together with our growing team in Singapore and our Channel Partners in the different markets in Asia Pacific.”