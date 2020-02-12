Perfect Colours to resell HP 3D printers throughout UK

Large-format printing specialist Perfect Colours has become the latest member of HP’s UK channel partner programme for its Jet Fusion 3D printing technology.

Building on an existing partnership spanning two decades, the London-based company will now act as a reseller for the HP Jet Fusion 300/500 Series printers in the architectural modelling, engineering and education markets.

“We are delighted to be appointed as a value-added reseller for the HP 3D Jet Fusion products”, said Jon Telling, Sales Director at Perfect Colours. “This makes a great addition to our portfolio and we look forward to introducing customers both old and new to this ground-breaking technology.”

The news marks Perfect Colours first venture into 3D printing. The HP Jet Fusion 300/500 series is built on HP’s flagship Jet Fusion process, which allows users to produce functional prototypes or small series parts in black and white or full colour, depending on machine model. The partnership also incorporates HP’s 3D as a Service (3DaaS) which offers automatic replenishment of consumables and online support for tracking of usage.

The company believes the technology will be particularly valuable to customers in the architecture market due to its ability to produce detailed, accurate scale models which can be quickly edited and re-printed. For engineers, the technology ensures control of mechanical, thermal, optical and electrical properties of a part, opening up new opportunities in production. Furthermore, Perfect Colours cited reduced material usage and the ability to recycle unused material as key benefits.

Perfect Colours joins GoPrint3D, Matsuura Machinery, Europac 3D on HP's roster of UK channel partners.