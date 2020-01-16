Plastech Industries launches additive manufacturing service as BLB partnership confirmed

× Expand BLB Industries' portfolio of 3D printing platforms. BLB Industries' portfolio of 3D printing platforms.

Plastech Industries Ltd has launched a 3D printing distribution and print service business called Plastech Additive Manufacturing which has secured a partnership with Swedish vendor BLB Industries.

The Norfolk-based company will distribute BLB’s Box portfolio of Small, Medium and Large 3D printing systems throughout the UK and Ireland, while installing a Box Medium itself this summer with the support of a grant from the New Anglia LEP Growing Business Fund. Plastech Additive Manufacturing says the Box Medium system will act as a demonstration model for the company’s resale endeavours and help to establish a service to additively manufacture high-end, large-scale parts. Until the machine is installed later this year, parts ordered through the company’s print service will be produced in BLB Sweden.

Plastech Additive Manufacturing was recently established after the founding of Plastech Moulding, a high-volume manufacturing service specialising in injection moulding also operating under the Plastech Industries umbrella. With the introduction of Plastech Additive Manufacturing, the company is aiming to assist companies who require parts in lower volumes, while also giving them the chance to bring the technology in-house. Providing both a machine distribution and parts service, clients will be able to order printed parts as required in the short term and, should demand for their product increase, have the opportunity to purchase the very same additive manufacturing technology to oversee production themselves.

Plastech New Anglia business growth fund

“We’re hoping to offer a turnkey solution to companies looking to benefit from large scale additive manufacturing,” Stephen Rundle, Plastech Industries Managing Director, told TCT. “We have set ourselves up with the capability to have our own machines, both as a demonstration model and to take our customers on a journey. The idea is that we are able to work with them on the development and testing with materials and their new product and then take them through short run manufacture. When they get to the position where they need more product, then we can interest them with the supply and service of their own machine.”

BLB Industries partnered with Plastech Additive Manufacturing at Formnext 2019 and, since it began operations in 2015, has brought to market a portfolio of 3D printing platforms powered by Fused Granular Fabrication technology and Bosch Rexroth drives and control. The Box series of machines are supported by a wide range of thermoplastic materials due to their ability to process from granules, and boast build volumes ranging from 1500 x 1000 x 1000 mm to 2000 x 2000 x 1500 mm. Customers can also opt to have a Box system tailored for their exacting needs, if none of the Box Small, Medium or Large systems are deemed suitable. Per their agreement, Plastech Additive Manufacturing will supply all three variations of the Box machine and will work with BLB to customise machines for interested parties in the UK and Ireland.