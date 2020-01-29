Plastic Parts Direct launches 3D printed injection mould tool service

UK manufacturer Plastic Parts Direct has launched a new 3D printing service for injection mould tools following a 50,000 GBP investment.

The company, which specialises in precision plastic injection moulding, tool making and model-making, has expanded its rapid prototyping, machine tooling and 3D printing capabilities to launch Plastic Parts 3D. First announced towards the end of last year, the new venture was introduced in response to a growing number of customers seeking small match mouldings who had previously been put off by high tooling costs associated with a small amount of product.

Now, with Plastic Part 3D’s additive manufacturing facility, the company is offering a more economical solution for projects requiring smaller quantities of 10-500 injection moulded parts or for the prototyping of designs before committing to traditional tooling.

For parts where 3D printing may not be the most suitable option, the company has also introduced a new Rapid Aluminium Tooling service for the production of rapid prototypes and end-use parts with a turnaround time of 10 working days.

The process involves the manufacture of injection moulding tooling cavity inserts from mould grade aluminium to fit the company’s existing mould tool bases. Plastic Parts Direct says production quantities can be as low as 10 or facilitate upwards of 10,000+ parts with a tool life expectancy running into years in many cases.