Porsche adopts 3D printing in new bucket seat concept

Porsche "3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat" concept.

Porsche has unveiled a concept for a new bucket seat using 3D printing.

The “3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat” is a lighter alternative to the central section of the traditional seat upholstery which could allow future customers, particularly professional motorsport drivers, to customise the firmness of their seat.

The “3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat” is based on Porsche’s lightweight full-bucket seat. It is made up of a base support from expanded polypropylene (EPP) bonded to a breathable comfort layer, which is 3D printed using of a mixture of polyurethane-based materials. The outer skin of the concept seat is made from “Racetex”, a high-quality microfibre material partially consisting of recycled polyester fibres, and features a specific perforation pattern for climate control. Window panels also show a pair of coloured 3D printed lattice structure components.

“The seat is the interface between the human and the vehicle, and is thus important for precise, sporty handling. That’s why personalised seat shells customised for the driver have been standard in race cars for a long time now,” says Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche. “With the ‘3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seat’, we’re once again giving series-production customers the opportunity to experience technology carried over from motor sports.”

3D printed lattice structure.

Porsche says it will be producing a limited run of 40 seat prototypes via Porsche Tequipment for its 911 and 718 sports car ranges from as early as May for use on race tracks in Europe in combination with a six-point seat belt.

A range of street-legal “3D-printed bodyform full-bucket seats” in three different firmness levels and colours will then be available ex-works from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur from the middle of next year.

Porsche said if there is enough demand, it hopes 3D printing can be used in the long term to enable more personalised solutions adapted to the individual customer’s specific body contour and preferred aesthetics.

Porsche joins a growing list of automotive companies adopting additive manufacturing for end-use parts such as Bugatti which is applying metal 3D printing from SLM Solutions to engineer high-performance components, and BMW which been championing AM in the manufacture of customer-facing parts including a topology optimised folding mechanism that's now on every model of the BMW i8 Roadster.