PostProcess Technologies announce distribution partnerships with Z-axis and 3D Alliance

PostProcess Technologies has announced distribution partnerships with Z-axis and 3D Alliances as the company expands its international reach.

Z-axis will help to move the company’s post-processing technology throughout Russia, Belarus Kazakhstan, Kirghizia and Armenia, while 3D Alliances will represent PostProcess in Israel.

PostProcess Technologies has brought to market a range of support removal and surface finishing platforms over the last few years, and has expanded its reach across the globe with a European office and the establishment of an extensive global network of distributors.

“It’s been exhilarating to see the speed at which customers across the globe are seeking our automated and intelligent post-print solutions. To better service this expanding market and help us identify strong partners, we are pleased to have the opportunity to work with 3D Alliances. Already, they have helped us secure a strategic agreement with Z-axis,” commented Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director of PostProcess Technologies International. “Together with our channel partners, we continue to aim at achieving our objective of moving forward in automating the post-print step of the additive manufacturing workflow in Industry 4.0.”

Sergeï Kulakov, Director, International Division at Z-axis, added: “The revolutionary solutions offered by PostProcess Technologies will be increasingly valuable as [our] customer base continues to expand. We are thrilled at this partnership, which is enabling us with the opportunity to offer digitized end-to-end workflow solutions.”

Gil Lavi, Founder and CEO of 3D Alliances, offered: “In the past year, and specifically at Formnext 2019, I could see the industry shift from prototyping solutions towards the integration of 3D printing technologies in manufacturing. This is the vision of many leading manufacturers who are looking to set their own tailor-made end-to-end digital workflow. Automated post-processing solutions are solving the bottleneck of handling large amounts of parts with minimum manual labour and maximum consistency, efficiency, and repeatability. We are thrilled to join forces with PostProcess Technologies, who is the leading player in this solution segment.”