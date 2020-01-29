PrintMe 3D to distribute BCN3D printers in Bulgaria, Ukraine and Balkans

× Expand Lorenzo Raschi (BCN3D), Mariya Nenova and Evdokiya Nenova (PrintMe 3D Founders).

Barcelona-based 3D printer manufacturer BCN3D has appointed PrintMe 3D to distribute its machines across the Bulgarian, Ukrainian and Balkan markets.

The agreement will enable the Bulgarian reseller to deliver BCN3D’s SIGMA and SIGMAX desktop 3D printers along with a full range of filaments, accessories and spare parts. In a press release, BCN3D identified schools, hobbyists and manufacturing companies investing in prototyping equipment as key customers in those markets.

Xavier Martínez Faneca, CEO of BCN3D, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with PrintMe 3D, an alliance which will support us to increase the sales in the Bulgarian, Ukrainian and Balkan markets, where there is a high potential for the IDEX system and the distinctive duplication, mirror and multi-material printing modes. Their considerable experience in additive manufacturing, combined with a top-quality technical know-how makes PrintMe 3D the right fit to help us grow and serve Eastern customers in the best possible way.”

Commenting on the partnership, PrintMe 3D co-founders Evdokiya Nenova and Mariya Nenova, said: “Bulgaria is a market not much different from all the other markets in the world. We believe that the most important factors for improving the sales of BCN3D in our country would therefore be – building awareness and trust. Our aim is to offer only the best 3D printing brands and we believe that even though we represent only three manufacturers so far, every new brand has been chosen carefully and has something new and something better to offer to our customers.”

BCN3D has been steadily increasing its distribution footprint since spinning out from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) last year. Back in October it announced Global 3D would support the distribution of its Sigma and Sigmax 3D printers to the Polish market.

The BCN3D Sigma and Sigmax R19 3D printers feature a dual-extrusion system called IDEX (Independent Dual Extruder) which allows identical or symmetrical models to be printed simultaneously. BCN3D says it has already sold more than 5,000 of its systems to a number of high profile customers such as BMW and NASA.