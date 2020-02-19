Prodways partners with 3DBioCAD to deliver dental 3D printing solutions in U.S.

× Expand Prodways ProMaker LD Series.

Ahead of LMT Lab Day in Chicago this week, additive manufacturing OEM Prodways has announced 3DBioCAD as its first Dental Value-Added Reseller in the U.S.

Based in Washington, 3DBioCAD will now offer Prodways ProMaker LD Series printers alongside its range of 3D scanning, milling and software products designed to digitise dental workflows.

The partnership with 3DBioCAD, a CAD/CAM solutions provider specialising in the dental market, aims to strengthen the France-headquartered 3D printing company’s footprint in the U.S. and support better integration with existing CAD/CAM products and workflows.

The ProMaker LD Series is based on Prodway's proprietary MOVINGLight technology, a DLP-based process which provides a high throughput and native resolution of 42 microns within a build volume of 300 x 445 x 200 mm.

Prodways first introduced is ProMaker LD Series back in 2017 as a dental-focused 3D printing solution. Its ProMaker LD10 and ProMaker LD20 models can be applied to a range of applications including dental models, aligners, splints, surgical drill guides and castable patterns. The technology has already been adopted by a number of dental laboratories.

Both companies will be at LMT Lab Day this week where Prodways will also be showcasing its new Clear Aligners Manufacturing Ecosystem developed in technical partnership with 3Shape, Imes-Icore, Dreve and Full Contour.