PTC partners with EOS and Link3D to help additive manufacturing users scale

EOS and Link3D have announced a further development of their collaboration featuring the integration of PTC’s augmented reality (AR) technology.

Together, the three companies are aiming to enable users of EOS’ additive manufacturing hardware platforms, whether they be in the aerospace, automotive or healthcare sectors, to scale. Link3D has already aligned with EOS to allow customers to leverage its additive manufacturing execution system (MES) and PTC will now add its AR-powered Vuforia software to the mix.

The integration of Link3D’s MES and PTC’s Vuforia platforms will allow manufacturers to digitally streamline their ordering, costing, build scheduling, machine preparation and downstream processes in a customised workflow. It is believed by reducing the need for manual checks and documentation, companies can create more ‘stable’ production environments that allow them to scale more efficiently. With access to Link3D and PTC software, the partners say manufacturers will be able to generate repeatable fixed processes to increase production quality, standardise their workflows and processes against regulatory requirements, create an end-to-end digital thread, and generate quality documentation and data analytics reporting. PTC’s Procedural Guidance capabilities allow users to automatically validate their workflow steps, with data being digitally recorded in real-time with Link3D’s MES.

Altogether, the three companies believe they are providing additive manufacturers with an array of tools that will allow them to better manage the quality of their output, recording data as they go, and enable them to ramp up production.

“Scalable and agile industrial use of EOS additive production systems requires skilled and knowledge operators for the critical steps in preparation and post-processing,” commented Christoph Braeuchle, VP of Production Innovation Management at PTC. “Procedural workforce guidance based on our Vuforia AR technology helps training and guiding the workforce and complements Link3D Additive MES. With a connection between Link3D and our ThingWorx industrial IoT platform, this combined solution will empower our joint customers to further scale their use of additive production capabilities.”

“This collaboration is an effective way to easily, as well as properly, document relevant operational procedures and checks through guided workflows,” added Michael Jan Galba, Head of Global Consulting & Manufacturing Engineering at EOS. “It will help organisations maintain their certifications while training the next generation of EOS system operators.”

“The future of workforce training will be largely governed by AR/ VR,” offered Vishal Singh, CTO of Link3D. “By joining forces, we can help users implement programmes to enable production quality at scale for EOS industrial 3D printers with PTC Vuforia powered by Link3D Additive MES.”