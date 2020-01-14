Rapid Application Group inaugurates new additive manufacturing production facility

× Expand Rapid Application Group opens doors to new Oklahoma facility.

Additive manufacturing (AM) service provider, Rapid Application Group (RAG) has officially cut the ribbon on its new 15,000 square feet production facility in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

RAG is North America’s first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned 3D printing business, providing a range of prototyping, production, reverse engineering, and other advanced manufacturing services primarily to the aerospace and defense sector.

The launch, which was attended by both state and government officials, marks the culmination of what Jason Dickman, chief operating officer at RAG is said to have “waited his entire career for” according to a press release issued by RAG.

Dickson co-founded the company with Terry Hill back in 2016 in a bid to provide an application-based solution for mission critical AM parts. In 2018, the company reported 3,100% growth as it continued to build out its capabilities with a range of 3D printing systems from EOS, 3D Systems and Stratasys, and AS9100 Rev. D quality management certification. Back in November, RAG stated plans to add 20-30 jobs and multiple machines over the next few years.

“Rapid Application Group was founded by seasoned military veterans and additive manufacturing experts to meet mission-critical production work for manufacturers across all industries,” said Terry Hill, CEO, Rapid Application Group. “This new facility enables both growth of the company and more opportunities to mentor and train military veterans in the advanced manufacturing field.”

In addition to the new facility, RAG has also established a non-profit veteran outreach effort called the RAG Friday Foundation (ragfriday.org), which aims to work with other industry leaders to provide workforce development and improve the quality of life for veterans.