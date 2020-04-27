Rapid Shape and VOCO announce dental 3D printing partnership

3D printed dental model.

3D printing vendor Rapid Shape and dental materials specialist VOCO have announced a partnership as they aim to provide customers with increased flexibility and optimal results.

Rapid Shape has brought a series of 3D printing systems to market designed specifically for dental professionals, while VOCO has developed a portfolio of dental 3D printing materials. With their partnership secured, VOCO’s materials will now be accessible to users of Rapid Shape machines.

Among Rapid Shape’s offering to the dental market are the D20+, D30+, D20 II, D30 II and D40 II, which enable dental professionals to print parts at varying scales. Now certified against the second and third generations of these platforms, VOCO’s V-Print splint is suitable for the production of therapeutic splints, V-Print SG is able to print surgical guides with good dimensionally stability, and V-Print Model can print dental models with high precision.

By aligning their products and expertise, Rapid Shape and VOCO believe they can grow their reputations in the 3D printing and dental fields and provide services of increased quality to their customers.

“The open system is giving our customers the possibility to choose the right material for their use,” commented Andreas Schultheiss, Managing Director of Rapid Shape. “VOCO is another high-quality material partner by our side, who is enlarging and enhancing our portfolio. We are looking forward to the development work together with VOCO to provide more V-Print materials for our 3D printer.”

“By high and consequent requirements regarding quality and innovation, VOCO and Rapid Shape pursue the same values,” added Olaf Sauerbier, Managing Director of VOCO GmbH. “Therefore, Rapid Shape is the ideal partner to enlarge and push our strength in the 3D print material field.”