Rapidia opens new facility to accelerate delivery of metal 3D printers to U.S.

Canadian metal 3D printing company Rapidia has announced the opening of a second facility in Libertyville, just outside of Chicago, Illinois, to expand its operations in the U.S.

The company, which launched its water-based metal additive manufacturing process at last year's RAPID + TCT, says the Innovation Park location will allow it to offer better service and faster delivery to customers in the U.S.

The new facility is being headed up by Tim Ruffner, newly appointed Head of North American Sales having previously served in a number of roles for AM companies including Desktop Metal, Concept Laser, RIZE Inc. and most recently, Dynamism.

Rapidia's technology builds parts using a solvent-free water-based metal paste from two independent print-heads to take parts directly from the printer to sintering furnace without the need for debinding. The company's first compact printing system, which features a build volume of 200 x 280 x 200 mm and sintering furnace, has been designed for safe, affordable production of prototype and end-use metal parts in a regular office environment.

Rapidia began commercial shipments of its metal 3D printer back in September and installed the first system at Hatch Accelerator, a start-up incubator as part of the University of British Columbia. Earlier this year, it installed an additional machine in the region at MIDAS Lab, a facility which provides access to technology and expertise to industry, post-secondary partners and the public.

