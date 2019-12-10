RIZE and Dassault Systèmes partner to enhance additive manufacturing user experience

× Expand Rize One 3D printer The RIZE One was launched at SOLIDWORKS World 2017, a Dassault Systèmes event.

RIZE and Dassault Systèmes have announced a partnership that will combine their additive manufacturing products to allow North American customers to design and produce prototyping, tooling and end use parts.

Customers of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE portfolio will be able to access RIZE’s 3D printing technology as part of the collaboration and RIZE’s user base will be offered the chance to integrate the 3DEXPERIENCE software into their workflows. For the former, the RIZE product portfolio is being pitched as a sure and safe way to verify designs, produce custom tools with carbon composite materials and end use components too. Meanwhile, for RIZE users, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform is being touted as a way to design, simulate and prepare 3D models for printing through a number of Dassault’s software tools including Catia, Simulia and Delmia.

The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University (NIAR-WSU) has become the first organisation to deploy RIZE 3D printing technology and Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform in a connected environment known as a ‘Smart Space’. By bringing together RIZE’s additive manufacturing equipment and Dassault’s software solutions with its own consulting and training expertise, NIAR-WSU is stepping up its efforts to ‘reinvent the way’ industrial customers approach advanced product development and manufacturing. This was the primary aim of the organisation’s own partnership with RIZE back in the summer and, having taken advantage of the hardware vendor’s latest alliance, is confident the combination of RIZE and Dassault technology can have a significant impact.

“We believe this will deliver smart workflows in engineering and manufacturing and the adoption of Industry 4.0 methodologies,” commented Shawn Ehrstein, Director of Emerging Technologies and CAD/CAM at NIAR-WSU. “As a Dassault Systèmes customer, we believe this solution delivers accelerated time to value to the industry.”

“Our customers are focused on using additive manufacturing and are looking for ways to accelerate the business value,” added Noam Ktalav, Director Partner Excellence, Global Value Solutions, Dassault Systèmes. “The combination of RIZE’s Smart Spaces and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a strong package to help customers better realise the value of this transformative technology.”

“We are delighted to serve [Dassault Systèmes’] customers through a unique set of offerings from RIZE’s Smart Spaces programme which will enable them to get higher value from their existing investments and leverage the industry’s latest advances in productivity and safety,” offered Andy Kalambi, President and CEO of RIZE. “At the same time, RIZE customers will enjoy new benefits leveraging Dassault Systèmes applications along with Smart Spaces as well. It’s a wind-win for all.”