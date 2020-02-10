Sindoh to leverage RIZE 3D printing materials in new partnership

× Expand Sindoh to allow customers to incorporate RIZE RIZIUM materials. (Credit: RIZE Inc.)

Additive manufacturing company RIZE Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with Sindoh, which will see the South Korea-based 3D printer manufacturer incorporate the company’s RIZIUM materials.

Announced at 3DEXPERIENCE World in Nashville, Tennessee, the collaboration is said to open up new markets for both vendors and promote the adoption of safe and sustainable 3D printing.

Sindoh, which has been manufacturing office printing solutions since the 1960s, will now offer customers of its 2X desktop and 7X large-format 3DWOX printers the option to use RIZE’s RIZIUM filament-based polymers, renowned for their zero emissions, sustainability and durability. The collaboration will target customers in both the industrial space and education sector, the latter of which RIZE recently announced as a fast growing market for its Augmented Polymer Deposition technology. RIZE and Sindoh are said to be cooperating on R&D activities to enable both printers to support the RIZIUM portfolio of materials which currently includes RIZIUM ONE base material, RIZIUM CARBON engineering-grade thermoplastic reinforced with carbon fibre, and soon a new glass fibre composite.

Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE, commented: “Sindoh is a proven technology leader with a wide array of 3D Printing offerings, and together we can complement each other’s strengths to capture rising demand for next-generation additive manufacturing technologies."

Speaking about the collaboration, Byoungbag Lee, CEO of Sindoh, added: “RIZE’s unique technology will upgrade Sindoh 3D printers and enable to penetrate into the industry segment in a much stronger position as well as education sector. This will definitely show the synergy effect of how two companies’ strengths working together.”

Last year RIZE became the first 3D printer manufacturer to obtain UL 2904 GREENGUARD certification for indoor air safety and low emissions, for both its printer and materials, making it an attractive option for use in non-industrial environments such as offices and schools.

RIZE joins a number of 3D printing companies making announcements at 3DEXPERIENCE World this week including Stratasys which launched a new full-colour printer and 3D Systems which announced a new add-on for SOLIDWORKS CAD software.