RIZE 3D printer install base triples in education sector

XRIZE colour printer increases RIZE Inc. footprint in the education sector.

3D printer manufacturer RIZE Inc. is reporting that its install base in the secondary education market tripled in the second half of last year.

Sales of the company’s full-colour XRIZE 3D printer are said to have gone to an undisclosed number of customers in the education sector following the machine’s commercial launch in November. Meanwhile, RIZE’s original monochrome RIZE One printer, which was awarded the UL 2904 GREENGUARD certification for safety and low emissions last year, also found success with educational users in the same period. The news suggests the eduction sector is a growing one for the industrial desktop printer manufacturer, which currently counts large organisations such as NASA and the US Army amongst its users.

Educational institutions which purchased RIZE 3D printers in the second half of 2019 include Rochester Institute of Technology, Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, and Georgia Piedmont Technical College outside Atlanta.

Stephanie Voltolin, program director of the new media department at Georgia Piedmont Technical College, said: “It's my opinion that the colour makes it. Since we acquired the XRIZE printer two months ago, it's capabilities have given us a marketing advantage for our 3D programs because the prints are colourful.

“We chose the XRIZE printer for its industrial grade durability because of because of how much we print, but the ability to print multi-colour takes us to the next level.”

RIZE’s patented Augmented Polymer Deposition technology combines material extrusion with ink-jet to create detailed, polymer parts with no post-processing. In addition to colour, the technology’s ease of use and safety features which include the elimination of solvents and certification to meet some of the world’s most rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, are thought to be ideal for educational use.

“It’s a new world in 3D printing and educational institutions are keen to prepare their students to lead it,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “We are delighted that RIZE’s value proposition of providing intelligent parts and enabling smarter workflows in a safe and sustainable environment is enabling schools to prepare their students as the workforce of the future.”