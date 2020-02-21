RPS' NEO800 showcases 3D printing benefits to medical industry

× Expand The NEO800 at a technical open day at 3DWIT.

UK additive manufacturing company RPS is partnering with 3DWIT at the Waterford Institute of Technology in Ireland to demonstrate the potential for 3D printing in the medical industry.

This week, 3DWIT, Ireland's dedicated training centre for additive manufacturing technology, has been showcasing RPS's flagship NEO800 large-format stereolithography system and resins from DSM as part of a series of technical open days which invite companies to learn more about the benefits of the technology for the sector.

Mike Kelly, Centre Manager at 3DWIT, said: "As part of our remit to raise awareness of additive manufacturing technology, we are delighted to welcome both RPS and DSM to our Waterford based AM Lab. The delivery of successful applications in AM is dependant on the 3D print platform working in harmony with the latest generation materials. This week has been a great opportunity for 3DWIT to showcase the NEO800 SLA platform along with DSM's leading SLA materials."

Manufactured in the UK and launched at TCT Show in 2016, the NEO800 is an open system with a large print volume of 800 x 800 x 600 mm and offers customers the ability to print with a wide range of SLA materials, including DSM. David Storey, Director at RPS cited the machine's dynamic laser focusing capabilities for the production of highly accurate and detailed parts as a key feature which lends itself well to the bespoke needs of the medical industry.

Storey, added: "We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to showcase the NEO800 and specifically its use within the medical sector.""Medical devices such as surgical guides require full manufacturing process traceability, from the raw materials being utilised, the printing process, and finally the post processing of the printed parts. This traceability is completely supported by the NEO800 through its comprehensive build parameter recording software which allows exporting of data files in .csv format."

The NEO800 is available for demos at 3DWIT until 25th of March 2020.