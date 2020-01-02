Saratech acquires TekPro Group's 3D printing business

Saratech/ YouTube Parts printed by Avid Product Development, a Saratech customer. Parts printed by Avid Product Development, a Saratech customer.

Manufacturing solution distributor Saratech has acquired the 3D printing sales business of California-based TekPro Group.

The announcement was made last month and will see Saratech enhance its additive manufacturing product offering.

TekPro was founded in 2002 and has sold, installed and provided support for more than 700 3D printing systems. The company also became one of the first distribution partners of PostProcess Technologies in January 2018. TekPro’s 3D printing sales and technical resources will now be integrated into the Saratech business, which itself is a renowned supplier of 3D printing technologies.

Saratech works with its customer base to optimise their manufacturing workflows with the integration of modern technologies like product lifecycle management (PLM) software and additive manufacturing hardware. It is a distributor of Siemens CAD/ CAM/ CAE/ PDM software and 3D printing hardware from HP, BigRep and Markforged. Products from these vendors are leveraged by Saratech customers to facilitate the prototyping and production of components in a variety of markets.

This product offering will now be further expanded thanks to the deal with TekPro Group.

“I am very pleased to welcome TekPro, a company with a tremendous amount of 3D printing experience, to Saratech,” commented Dr. Saeed, CEO of Saratech. “3D printing technology is quickly becoming a very relevant technology for product development. 3D printing allows creative, cost-effective, time-effective and performance-effective solutions. Quite often making the impossible very possible.”

“We are delighted to add our 3D printing expertise to Saratech’s robust product lifecycle management and engineering services,” added Jack Lisinski, President of TekPro Group. “We can now offer end to end solutions, improving our customer’s product development cycle, resulting in reduced cost and faster time to market.”