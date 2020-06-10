Sartomer is co-developing materials for Paxis' WAV 3D printing process

× Expand Parts 3D printed using Paxis' WAV technology.

Specialty chemical company Sartomer has announced it is developing custom materials for Paxis’ WAV additive manufacturing technology.

The company, which specialises in advanced photocurable resins and 3D printing materials through its N3XTDIMENSION brand, is said to be working with Paxis on materials tailored to the Wave Applied Voxel process and application-specific requirements.

“Sartomer is a historic partner for 3D printing innovators, and we are excited to collaborate with Paxis because WAV technology is positioned to change manufacturing as it exists today,” said Sumeet Jain, senior director, 3D Printing Worldwide at Arkema. “Through our joint efforts, we aim to develop next-generation products and solutions that will continue to disrupt and advance the way parts are mass manufactured.”

Read more:

Paxis is a spin-off company from U.S. 3D printing service bureau CIDEAS Inc., which developed WAV in-house and launched the technology back in 2017 after feeling frustrated by the limitations of current liquid-resin-based processes. WAV is designed to be enable scalability in size and speed, along with significant reduction in post-processing requirements and the elimination of a large vat during large-part production. The process also allows for multi-material production and the ability to pause and embed components into a single print.

While the product is yet to receive an official launch date, Paxis is continuing to build partnerships with companies like Sartomer and BASF, which was announced as its first official materials collaborator at last years’ RAPID + TCT.

Mike Littrell, CEO, co-inventor of WAV and founder of Paxis, commented: “The most successful way to overcome the limitations of current additive manufacturing technology is through collaboration with like-minded innovators. Sartomer is a 3D printing materials pioneer, and its experts push resin advancement to meet and exceed the needs of current additive manufacturing applications. Designed with the end user in mind, WAV technology will enable the end user to select the material that best meets their application needs. We look forward to working with Sartomer and focus on developing new vertical markets, as well as advanced manufacturing solutions for the WAV technology.”