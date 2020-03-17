Satair teams with Fast Radius and HP to 3D print aircraft maintenance tooling components

× Expand Satair HP Fast Radius Pintle bearing alignment tools additively manufactured with the HP Jet Fusion Color 580 platform by Fast Radius.

Aircraft part manufacturer Satair is using HP’s full colour 3D printing technology via service provider Fast Radius to produce redesigned tooling components.

The Airbus services company moved to adopt Fast Radius’ 3D printing capabilities in a bid to increase the speed and sustainability of aircraft maintenance tool delivery. Working with both Fast Radius and HP, Satair has additively manufactured GAGS tool pads, flap zero locking tools and pintle bearing alignment tools, all of which are industry compliant.

Using the HP Jet Fusion 580 Color platform, these tools were printed in a PA 12 material, to take advantage of its chemical resistance to oils, greases, aliphatic hydrocarbons and alkalis, and in red and orange colours, to enhance their visibility. The GAGS tool pads have a reduced mass of 60% and an improved strength-to-weight ratio; the flap zero locking tools have been reduced from six assembled components to two, with its lead time halved; and the pintle bearing alignment tools have been reduced from four parts to two.

These tools were manufactured in Fast Radius’ AS9100-certified Chicago facility, inspected and packaged, and then shipped to Satair’s distribution facilities in Hamburg within 48 hours. Typically, this would take around 40 days. With Fast Radius implementing ongoing control and continuous improvement plans for the additive production of the tooling components, the companies are to continue exploring viable tooling applications as they aim to expedite aircraft maintenance and reduce flight delays.

“Airlines rely on us when it comes to on-time delivery of urgently needed parts and to keep this promise we have to constantly challenge our supply chain and logistics set-up,” commented Felix Hammerschmidt, Head of Additive Manufacturing Solutions at Satair.